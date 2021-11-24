Wheat production has increased by 1.5 maunds per acre this year in Punjab: minister

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that it is imperative to strengthen industry-academia ties and promote modern agricultural technology.

He said this while inaugurating the Engro Learning Centre at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad on Tuesday. The Punjab minister said that wheat production had increased by 1.5 maunds per acre this year in Punjab and hoped that it would go by 3 maunds by next year. He said that 22,000 students of the UAF participated in the Punjab government’s wheat campaign which not only help promote modern farming methods but also enable the students to get acquainted with the real problems of the farmers.

He said that only 30 per cent farmers were able to avail the facility of certified seed whereas all resources were being provided to bring it up to 50 per cent soon. He said that 10 to 20 per cent of commodities were wasted during harvesting. The modern machineries were being promoted to overcome the issue, he told.

He said that the government was taking revolutionary steps to make agriculture profitable, food security and increase production per acre to alleviate poverty at the grassroots level as well as open new avenues of economic growth. He said that the government was taking all possible measures to make agriculture profitable, ensure food security and increase per acre production that would help alleviate poverty and open up the new avenues for economic growth.

The minister said that the agricultural scientists of the UAF had rendered immense services to the development of agriculture and hoped that they would enhance their role in tackling the challenges facing agriculture in the years to come.

The Punjab government had issued Kisan Cards for providing direct subsidy under which more than 500,000 farmers had so far registered. He asked the farmers to complete their registration as soon as possible so that they could avail the subsidy. He said that the population of Pakistan was 35 million in 1947 but now it had increased to 220 million. The services of agricultural scientists in providing food to such a large population are commendable, he added.