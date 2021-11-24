14kg hashish recovered, smugglers held

PESHAWAR: The district police Charsadda on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 14kg hashish and 2kg opium from their cars at Sardaryab check post.
Acting on a tip off regarding movement of contraband drugs, the Sardaryab police made a blockade on main Charsadda Road.
During the snap checking of vehicles, police recovered 12kg hashish and 2.4kg opium from secret compartments of a Honda car and arrested a peddler identified as Merwais Khan.
Similarly, a man Ajmal Khan was also arrested with 2.4kg hashish from the same locality.
He was trying to smuggle the contraband at his car. The separate cases under the narcotics act were registered against the arrested while further investigations were in progress.
