ECP to mark National Voters Day on Dec 7

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan is going to celebrate the National Voters Day on December 7 across the country to create awareness among the general public and young voters about the importance of voting in the electoral process besides maximizing voters’ registration.

To highlight significance of a vote and to encourage people especially youth and women to register for voting, ECP has decided to celebrate December 7 as national voters day in all provinces of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa where awareness campaign would be launched at district level with assistance of civil society, media and intelligentsia.

Provincial Election Commission (PEC) official told APP on Tuesday that the major function would be held at Peshawar under an aegis of Provincial Election Commission.