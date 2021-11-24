ECP to mark National Voters Day on Dec 7

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan is going to celebrate the National Voters Day on December 7 across the country to create awareness among the general public and young voters about the importance of voting in the electoral process besides maximizing voters’ registration.
To highlight significance of a vote and to encourage people especially youth and women to register for voting, ECP has decided to celebrate December 7 as national voters day in all provinces of Pakistan including Khyber Pakthunkhwa where awareness campaign would be launched at district level with assistance of civil society, media and intelligentsia.
Provincial Election Commission (PEC) official told APP on Tuesday that the major function would be held at Peshawar under an aegis of Provincial Election Commission.
PESHAWAR: The district police Charsadda on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 14kg hashish and 2kg opium...
MARDAN: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has allotted the ticket to Lakhkar Khan for the slot of the mayor of Mardan,...
PESHAWAR: Provincial President of Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has flayed the government for the...
PESHAWAR: The coronavirus claimed three more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 76 new cases reported in various areas of...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at the two roundtable conferences at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University here on Tuesday...
TANK: The Tank Petrol Pumps Union has also announced to close all filling stations for an indefinite period from...