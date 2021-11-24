Filling stations in Tank to shut on 25th

TANK: The Tank Petrol Pumps Union has also announced to close all filling stations for an indefinite period from November 25 On the call of the All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association.

A meeting was held at Riaz Burki Petrol Pump attended by officials of Tank Petrol Pumps including Riaz Burki, Pir Ghulam Zubair, Javed, Imran Kundi, Zeeshan, Roman, Rahim, Abdul Waheed, Fazal Hussain and Khalid.

Speaking on the occasion, Riaz Burki, Zubair Fazal Hussain and others said the filling stations would remain closed on November 25 across the country. They said the government had promised to increase the profit margin by up to 6 per cent during negotiations with the officials of All Pakistan Petrol Pumps Association but that promise was not fulfilled. The speakers said in the current era of inflation, the owners cannot afford to pay salaries and meet other expenses due to which owners and workers were facing hardships.

They said the protest would continue until the government accepted their demands. The speakers asked the deputy commissioner and district police officer to take action against illegal petrol agencies.