Transfer of Lower Kohistan DPO protested

MANSEHRA: The people of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday took to the streets and blocked the Karakoram Highway to demand the cancellation of the district police officer’s transfer orders.
“District Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz has been transferred on political grounds as he had launched a crackdown against the outlaws and narcotics peddlers which met with great success,” Ghazan Sikandar, a local social activist, told the rally taken out against the transfer of the district police officer.
The participants marched through different roads and assembled at the Kamila bazaar.
They raised slogans and demanded the withdrawal of the transfer order of the DPO.
Sikandar told the protesters that narcotics peddlers were highly influential allegedly involved in the DPOs transfers.
“We demand Chief Minister Mahmood Khan probe the matter and take back [DPO] transfer orders in the larger public interest,” he said.
Abdul Jabar Khan, a local speaking on the occasion said that the DPO was posted here some two months ago but has been transferred after such a short period under political interference, which was unacceptable to people of the district.
“We have constituted a committee which would lead the protest daily as we would continue our express our anger until our demand is met,” he said.
The passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stranded over an hour in the long queues of the vehicles on both sides of the artery.
The protesters dispersed peacefully after the DPO Mohammad Ijaz came to them and asked them to end the protest.
