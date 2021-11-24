PTI to sweep local govt polls: Bangash

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information, Kamran Bangash on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep local government elections across the province on basis of it’s popularity and development work.

Addressing a press conference, he said that PTI’’s had filed it’s mayor candidates on all 66 tehsils. “We will sweep village council, neighborhood council, tehsil nazim and city Mayor elections’ as PTI is the most popular party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”, he said.

He said that strong and functional local government system was the vision of PM Imran Khan and core part of the PTI’’s manifesto.