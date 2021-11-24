Employees promoted as VC secretaries

TIMERGARA: Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department (LG&RDD) Lower Dir Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz Marwat on Tuesday distributed appointment and placement orders among the newly promoted village council secretaries.

A total of 14 class-IV employees of LG&RDD of Lower Dir were promoted to the post of village council secretaries in all seven tehsils of the district on the basis of seniority. LG&RDD supervisors Zarbaz Khan, Rizwanullah, Sarhan Khan, president All Secretaries Village Councils Association Lower Dir Salahuddin and senior secretary Murad Badshah was also present on the occasion. Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz directed the newly promoted village council secretaries to discharge duties with dedication.