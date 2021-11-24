Minister says steps on to promote tourism in Shangla

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that he is taking all possible steps to promote tourism in the Shangla district which would help create multiple jobs in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Alpuri in Shangla, said a handout. The minister was accompanied by the district president PTI Waqar Khan and senior Vice President Malakand Division Sadeed Urehaman.

On this occasion, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-N Alpuri, Haji Bahadar Khan, along with his family members and supporters quit his party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Shaukat Yusafzai said the developmental works on far-flung communication roads are underway in several areas which would facilitate and relieve the public in this regard.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced several mega developmental projects for Shangla which would be undertaken soon.

The minister said there were multiple opportunities in the tourism sector that could help create jobs for the local community. He said record developmental projects were carried out in the district which would bring about prosperity in the area.