Death anniversary marked

PESHAWAR: A delegation of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan on Tuesday visited the grave of former central secretary general Shaheed Akhunzada Anwar Ali Raza on his death anniversary.
The delegation comprising Shia Ulema Council, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, leader Mir Ghulam Murtaza, Syed Murtaza Jafferi, Syed Yousaf Ali shah Jafferi, Malik Pervez, Akhunzada Iqtidar Ali, Akhunzada Mazhar Ali Mumtaz and others was led by central deputy secretary general Akhunzada Muzaffar Ali.
They offered fateha for the departed soul and lauded the services of Shaheed Akhunzada Anwar Ali Raza.
