Student internees to be appointed in police

Islamabad : Islamabad police have decided to appoint ‘students internees’ to enhance police liaison with the public and address the grievances of people on a prompt basis.

The decision to this effect has been taken by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman as this step would help to resolve the complaints of people with police on an immediate basis.

These internees would be appointed at all police stations of Islamabad and competent students will be picked for the purpose.

They would observe the police attitude with the public and highlight the flaws in such interactions.

A report would be compiled daily by these internees on daily basis and to be forwarded to the Central Police Office. A board comprising of senior police officials would review this report and finalize recommendations to improve the policing system besides ensuring implementation on them.