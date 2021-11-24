Accord reached on ISRA varsity programmes

Islamabad : All persons involved with the management of ISRA University and its four constituent colleges Al-Nafees Medical College, Islamabad; Al-Tibri Medical College, Karachi; Faculty of Medicine and Allied Medical Sciences, Isra University, Hyderabad and Isra Dental College Hyderabad agreed to an interim working framework to ensure that all the four colleges and the university fully comply with the regulatory requirements of the Commission and ensure that the students, their education and their well-being are not affected.

A hearing was held on the 19 November 2021 at the Pakistan Medical Commission attended by all persons involved in the current sub judice dispute relating to management and control of ISRA University along with the principals of Al-Nafees Medical College, Islamabad; Al-Tibri Medical College, Karachi; Faculty of Medicine and Allied Medical Sciences, Isra University, Hyderabad and Isra Dental College, Hyderabad.

The hearing was called by the Commission in response to several regulatory violations pertaining to the registration of students, holding of professional examinations and verifications required from the University under the PMC Act 2020 and relevant regulations framed thereunder. During the hearing, the Commission emphasized that the role of PMC is to regulate the process of admissions and to ensure the implementation and enforcement of the regulatory processes developed to protect the students and ensure they receive a quality education.