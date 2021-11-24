PIMA appreciates physician-pharma code of conduct

Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has appreciated the recent code of conduct of the government and DRAP regarding interaction between doctors and pharmaceutical companies.

The Central President and General Secretary of PIMA Prof. Khubaib Shahid and Prof. Muhammad Tahir Chaudhry, respectively have emphasized that medicine is a sacred profession, and all doctors enter this profession with the intention of serving humanity. However, some instances of inappropriate conduct including money for personal gain puts the entire medical community to humiliation.

“It should also be noted that health sector is not the lone sufferer in the capitalist trends of the society, and this trend is observed all over the world. In any case, we need to keep our home clean and remind ourselves first. Moreover, undesired practices should be checked,” the PIMA officials pointed out in a statement. They said, many practices have been considered to be in the grey zone, necessitating guidelines. PIMA published the physician-pharma relationship guidelines six years ago, and has held sessions in all of its conferences to educate doctors on the ethical aspect of the subject.

PIMA office bearers stressed that nobody should give this much-needed process a negative direction, and that it is important to refrain from maligning the whole profession otherwise the actual benefits targeted will be overshadowed.

“A policy should be designed with doctors, health administrators and pharmaceutical representatives, based on urging self-realization, improvement in procedures, removing loopholes, and eliminating corruption. Also, the purification process should be adopted in other professional sectors of the society so that the whole society can benefit from the benefits,” the office-bearers said.