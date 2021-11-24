Police solve mystery of 11-year old girl’s murder

Islamabad : The special investigation team of Islamabad police have solved mystery of a blind murder case of 11-year old girl found dead at the Metro Bus Station at Sector G-11 by arresting her father who had confessed his involvement in killing of his daughter.

The special investigation team constituted by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman tasking it to resolve the murder case, comprised DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar and SSP (Investigation) Atta Ur Rehman.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday at Rescue 15 Building, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar disclosed that Wajid Hussain, the father of minor girl, had murdered her and dumped the body in a washroom at Metro Bus Station in G-11. He said police had recovered the body of girl and moved to hospital for post-mortem. The girl was assaulted sexually before murder.

A case number 726/21 under sections 302/376 of PPC was also lodged with PS Ramna, he said adding that the special investigation team inspected the crime scene and cordoned off the area. DIG said National Forensic Science Agency experts have also been called by the investigators who collected all the evidence including photography, finger prints, conducting geo-fencing and obtaining CCTV from Safe City Project. He said police was unaware about the identity of the girl and a test was also carried out to ascertain her age.

He said photographs with an appeal with public to inform police about any clue about parents of the girl was shared with media. DIG was of view that the four security guards have also been grilled by the investigators. “During initial investigation, it was suggested that some close relative of the girl could be involved in the heinous crime,” he said adding that the investigators took father of girl into custody on suspicious who later confessed that he had killed her daughter. He said the killer also guided police to the crime scene where he ended life of his daughter.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said police had collected all the evidence that would be produced before the court of law to get the killer punished as per law.

DIG was also flanked by SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar and SSP (Investigation) Atta Ur Rehman.