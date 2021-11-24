‘Silver Jubilee’ Week starts at Arid varsity

Rawalpindi : Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is playing an important role in imparting agricultural education and research in Rainfed areas.

These views were expressed by Minister for Agriculture, Punjab Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi while addressing inaugural session of ‘Silver Jubilee’ Week at Arid Agriculture University.

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry was also present. Provincial Minister further said that all staff members and students including Dr. Qamar Zaman, Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi deserved congratulations for organizing the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The 25-year journey of Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is highly commendable. The university has rendered invaluable services in the field of agricultural education and research. Graduates of the same university are rendering valuable services in various institutions across the country. Arid Agriculture University has also been instrumental in introducing hydroponic technology in the country while research projects on high value crops are underway.

This will help in modern development of agriculture in the region in future. Students of this University are involved in Rabi crop production campaigns 2021-22 including Wheat crop and in this regard, providing awareness to farmers about latest production technology of Rabi crops.

Hussain Jahanian Gardezi further said that unfortunately in the past no importance was given to agricultural education and research. Education based research actually played the most important role in determining the direction of agriculture sector.