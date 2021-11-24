IHRA inspects 66 healthcare establishments

Islamabad: The inspection teams of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) carried out inspections of 67 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad during the past two weeks.

IHRA suspended the services of 10 HCEs over different non-compliances like keeping expired reagents and kits, and non-registration with IHRA. The services of 3D Life Style Lipoclinic, Shifa Caring and Medical Center (Rehab Center), Lifecare International hospital, Zainab Medical Center and Lab, Islamabad Rehabilitation and Caring Centre, Biogene Lab, Islamabad Dental Clinic, Alfiaz Clinic, and Peace Rehabilitation Center were suspended.

Pak Hospital, The Biotech Lab, Saba Medical Center, Dua Lab and Diagnostic Center, and National Medical Center were sealed by IHRA due to malractices including lack of qualified staff, keeping expired reagents and kits, unhygienic conditions, and lack of a proper waste management system.

Forty-two HCEs were served notices for minor non-compliances, while suspension of Naveed Medical Center, Khalil Medical Center and Ghaffar Ali Khan Homeopathic Clinic has been revoked upon compliance.