Shops gutted at Sasta Bazaar

RAWALPINDI: A huge fire broke out in ‘Sasta’ Bazaar near Peshawar Road Rawalpindi on Tuesday afternoon which engulfed several shops and stalls.

According to initial reports, several shops were gutted in the blaze, which created thick clouds of smoke in the area and made it difficult to breathe.

Rescue 1122 officials said that as soon as the report was received, fire brigade and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the fire.

According to private channels, fire brigade teams are still engaged in putting out the fire.

The police team also helped reduce the traffic jam caused by the fire.

The rescue sources said no one was died or injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire in ‘Sasta’ Bazaar is yet to be ascertained, officials added.