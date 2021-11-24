LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, Zia-ur-Rehman Zia has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies, Saira Arif in the subject of Chemistry, Huma Adrees in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) , Rashid Jehangiri received his PhD degree in the subject of Total Quality Management and Khateeb Ahmed Khan in the subject of Education after approval of their theses.