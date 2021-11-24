LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details, Zia-ur-Rehman Zia has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies, Saira Arif in the subject of Chemistry, Huma Adrees in the subject of Agriculture Sciences (Plant Pathology) , Rashid Jehangiri received his PhD degree in the subject of Total Quality Management and Khateeb Ahmed Khan in the subject of Education after approval of their theses.
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over the copies of a reference to former Engineering & Transport...
LAHORE: Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and Accountant General of Punjab Syed Ammar Naqvi on Tuesday...
LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals’...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, on Tuesday, said that in order to eradicate the scourge of...
LAHORE: Southern and central parts of the provincial metropolis remained under the grip of thick smog causing...
LAHORE: Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza launched a movement titled “Back to Writing Letters” on...