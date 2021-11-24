Tepa ex-official given copies of reference

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over the copies of a reference to former Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Asif, an accused of amassing Rs700 million through "corrupt" means. The court is likely to frame charges against the accused on the next hearing going to be held on December 4. The NAB arrested Mazhar and his co-accused namely Anjum Zeeshan, nephew of Mazhar Hussain.