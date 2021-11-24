IG for strict crackdown on drug dealers

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, on Tuesday, said that in order to eradicate the scourge of drugs, intelligence-based targeted operations should be intensified in all the districts of the province.

He said that big gangs along with small drugs dealers should be taken behind the bars. He directed that operations be carried out in vicinity of educational institutions, colleges, universities and hostels in order to save young generation from fashionable drugs i.e. meth (ice) and arrest such drugs dealers. He said that if any police officer or official was found supporting drug dealers then strict departmental and legal action should be taken against him. On the directions of IG Punjab, crackdown against drug dealers has been intensified in all the districts of the province.

IG takes notice: Inspector General of Police Punjab took notice of the incident of violence against a woman in Kasur police custody and ordered to dismiss the accused lady constable and police officer.

He also issued orders to suspend the DSP and SHO concerned. He directed RPO Sheikhupura to conduct an inquiry into the incident under his supervision and take action against the officials involved in the crime.

DSP, SHO suspended: Inspector General of Police Punjab suspended DSP Chuhng and SHO Nawab Town on the incident of firing between two groups in Johar Town. He said that all the accused involved in the incident should be arrested as soon as possible and strict legal action should be taken against them.