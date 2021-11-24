Smog grips City

LAHORE: Southern and central parts of the provincial metropolis remained under the grip of thick smog causing breathing problems for the citizens here Tuesday. Majority of areas in the southern and central parts of the City witnessed haze and difficulty in breathing. These areas included Thokar Chowk and surrounding localities, Gulberg, MM Alam Road, and surroundings and Township and adjacent areas. Official data released by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) revealed that the highest AQI was recorded at the EPA head office at Hockey Stadium, Gulberg where it was 362. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 9.4°C and maximum was 27.4°C.