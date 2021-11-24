Drive launched to promote letter writing

LAHORE: Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza launched a movement titled “Back to Writing Letters” on Tuesday in collaboration with Kinnaird College University for Women Lahore. The purpose of the movement is not only to promote letter writing and instill the love for written words among the younger generation but also to generate revenue and to redeem the image and role of post office in society. A ceremony was held for the purpose at KCUW which was attended by the students, faculty and principal of the college as well as officers of Pakistan Post. The postmaster general Punjab said that it was his dream to pass on the feeling of the healing touch to one's relations through personalised letters, impacting the lives of others with a personal touch. He urged the younger generation to not bury the legacy of earlier generations and to return to the beauty of penmanship.