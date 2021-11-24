Drive launched to promote letter writing

LAHORE: Postmaster General Punjab Khwaja Imran Raza launched a movement titled “Back to Writing Letters” on Tuesday in collaboration with Kinnaird College University for Women Lahore. The purpose of the movement is not only to promote letter writing and instill the love for written words among the younger generation but also to generate revenue and to redeem the image and role of post office in society. A ceremony was held for the purpose at KCUW which was attended by the students, faculty and principal of the college as well as officers of Pakistan Post. The postmaster general Punjab said that it was his dream to pass on the feeling of the healing touch to one's relations through personalised letters, impacting the lives of others with a personal touch. He urged the younger generation to not bury the legacy of earlier generations and to return to the beauty of penmanship.
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars on Tuesday. According to details,...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday handed over the copies of a reference to former Engineering & Transport...
LAHORE: Auditor General of Pakistan Muhammad Ajmal Gondal and Accountant General of Punjab Syed Ammar Naqvi on Tuesday...
LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman office headed by Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan continues to protect individuals’...
LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, on Tuesday, said that in order to eradicate the scourge of...
LAHORE: Southern and central parts of the provincial metropolis remained under the grip of thick smog causing...