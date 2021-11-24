HED notifies campuses closure on Mondays

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Department (HED) has issued a notification vis-à-vis closure of colleges in Lahore on Mondays and Saturdays as per order of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab.

The PDMA on Monday issued a notification according to which all public and private schools, colleges and academies in Lahore shall remain closed on Monday and Saturday with weekly holiday of Sunday with effect from 27-11-2021 to 15-01-2021. The HED has issued a notification about the closure of colleges in Lahore but so far the School Education Department (SED) Punjab has not issued any notification in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Serving Schools and Colleges Association (SSSA) has appealed to the Punjab government to reconsider the PDMA decision about the closure of education institutions in Lahore.

President Serving Schools Association Riza-ur-Rahman demanded review of the government's decision to close schools for three days in view of smog. He added the scope of safety measures should be widened instead of closing schools. He said if closure was necessary, schools should be closed on Friday instead of Monday.

PSF funding: A seminar on "Funding Opportunities for Scientists under Pakistan Science Foundation" was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Tuesday. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar organised by the university’s Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) while Irfan Ahmed, deputy manager, technology, Innovation & Commercialisation and incharge of Research Support Section, PSF, Islamabad, was the resource person of the seminar. As many as 32 faculty members from different science departments of GCU and a private university in Lahore attended the event.

Irfan Ahmed told the participants about the procedures for preparation and submission of concept papers and detailed research proposals to PSF for funding. Prof Zaidi emphasised that linkage between PSF and other funding agencies and GCU should be strengthened for making the faculty more practical, insightful and research-oriented.