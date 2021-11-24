Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE: A man was gunned down by robbers in Lorry Ada area here on Tuesday. Victim Adil was on his way when some alleged robbers intercepted him and made him hostage at gunpoint. Adil offered resistance, upon which the robbers shot and wounded him and escaped. The injured was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.

Man held for assault: An imam masjid was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a child in the Nawankot area. The accused has been identified as Tanveer Hussain. He allegedly took the child to a portion of the mosque and attempted to abuse him. The victim informed his parents about the incident and subsequently police arrested the accused.

Found dead: A 33-year old woman was recovered dead form a house in Factory Area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Hajiran Bibi hailed from Hujra Shah Muqeem and had been staying in a house along with her two children for the last two months. Police removed the body to the morgue.

Arrested: A famous Tik Toker was arrested for firing in the air and displaying arms in the Mustafabad police area. The accused identified as Ali Akbar alias Ali Baba was spotted while resorting to firing in the air and careless driving.

DIG: The entire nation, including the Lahore police, greets its Ghazis and martyrs. This was stated by the DIG Operations during a meeting with the Ghazis of Lahore Police held at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Tuesday. He mingled with the Ghazis, listened to their problems and issued appropriate orders for the redress of their grievances.

Fire: A fire broke out in a cafeteria of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Tuesday. However, no injuries or loss of life was reported as according to rescue sources, all the people were evacuated from the canteen. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar also visited the site and directed the cafeteria in-charge to take measures to prevent such incidents in future.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Tuesday visited Shahdara Police Station. He reviewed the records of the police station, registers, attendance of staff and the state of cleanliness and inspected various parts of the station, including front desk, reporting room, and record room.

He expressed annoyance over poor sanitation and gave one week respite to DSP and SHO Shahdara to improve the situation. He said that he would visit two to three police stations in a week to get information about the problems. He announced cash rewards for best performing police personnel. SSP Admin distributed cash prizes among the personnel.

Found dead: A 24-year old youth was found dead on the roof of a house on Nadim Shaheed Road. The victim was identified as Nasir. A pistol lying near the body was also recovered. Police removed the body to morgue.