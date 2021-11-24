 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
US to pay victims for FBI failure

By AFP
November 24, 2021
Miami: The US Justice Department will compensate the families of the victims on the 2018 massacre at a high school in Parkland, Florida who accused the FBI of ignoring reports on the threat from the shooter, attorneys said Tuesday.

US media said the department has agreed to pay close to $130 million to settle the claims from 40 victims in the "historic" settlement over the deadliest high school shooting in US history.