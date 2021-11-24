UK royals attack ‘overblown’ BBC documentary

LONDON: Britain’s royal family has slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war erupted before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.

"The Princes and the Press" dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William have handled the media as they rose to adult prominence following the tragic death of their mother Diana in 1997. The first of two episodes, which aired on Monday night, suggested that Harry in particular had a hostile attitude to the media, which worsened after he started dating US actress Meghan Markle in 2016.