Nine killed in Bulgarian nursing home

Sofia: Nine elderly people died when fire swept through a nursing home in eastern Bulgaria on Monday, officials said. The blaze broke out around 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) in an old school building turned into a care home for the elderly in the village of Royak, fire department chief Tihomir Totev told public BNT television. "Unfortunately, nine people lost their lives out of the 58 who were in the home at the time of the fire," he said.