Wednesday November 24, 2021
Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

By AFP
November 24, 2021

LONDON: Tottenham announced pre-tax losses of £80.2 million ($107.7 million) for the financial year ending June 2021 on Tuesday with the club’s total debts a rising £100m to £706m.