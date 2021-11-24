Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Amir Mohammad reached the semifinals of Kathmandu Asian 14 & Under Championship at Lalitpur,...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Malaysian Open Squash...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cycling Federation junior male and female cyclists left for Bahrain for a road training camp in...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan blanked Jordan 3-0 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under Boys Team Tennis Championship outing in Nur Sultan ...
PARIS: Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will bid to reclaim the Tour de France title in 2022, the Ineos rider confirmed...
NAIROBI: When a youthful Nick Mwendwa took over the reins of Kenyan football five years ago, he was welcomed as a new...