Amir qualifies for Khatmandu Asian Championship semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Amir Mohammad reached the semifinals of Kathmandu Asian 14 & Under Championship at Lalitpur, Nepal, on Tuesday.

Top seed Amir defeated Shlok Kaiser Khadka from Nepal 6-1, 7-6(6) in the quarter-finals.

He will face Saksham Bikram Shah from Nepal in the semi-final. Amir and his partner Shlok Kaiser Khadka from Nepal lost in doubles semi-finals.