Tayyab moves into Malaysia Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam moved into the pre-quarterfinals of Malaysian Open Squash Championships in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Tayyab defeated unseeded Henry Leung from Hong Kong 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 in 31 minutes in the first round.

He will face sixth seed Nicolas Muller from Switzerland. Asim Khan lost to Ryosei Kobayashi from Japan 11-13, 6-11, 8-11 in 33 minutes.