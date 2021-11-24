Aamer guides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win

LAHORE: Aamer Azmat’s century led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a six-wicket win over Balochistan in the third round match of the Cricket Associations Challenge at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Northern and Sindh recorded victories against Southern Punjab and Central Punjab, respectively.

After being put into bat, Balochistan scored 285 for three in 45 overs on the back of centuries from Fahad Iqbal and Ali Waqas. The left-handed Ali returned undefeated on 100 which he made off 125 balls and included seven fours and one six. The right-handed Fahad scored 105 off 81 balls, laced with 11 fours and one six. They added 177 runs for the third wicket.

Mohammad Imran bagged two wickets for 63.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa achieved the target in the 39th over for the loss of four wickets. Opening batters Aamer Azmat and Junaid Khan provided a solid 109-run start. Junaid scored run-a-ball 50 which included four fours. Aamer struck 15 fours and seven sixes during his innings of 168 which came off 125 balls.

Balochistan’s Mohammad Junaid grabbed two wickets for 55.

At LCCA Ground in Lahore, Nasir Nawaz’s century helped Northern beat Southern Punjab by 38 runs. Opting to bat, Northern scored 311 for eight in 45 overs. The right-handed opening batter Nasir top-scored with a 95-ball 102, hitting three fours and six sixes. Aqib Shah contributed 51 off 44 balls, laced with four fours.

Taimoor Sultan (46, 41b, six fours, one six) and Zaid Alam (45, 47b eight fours) were the other contributors.

Mohammad Irfan and Umar Khan picked two wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab were dismissed for 273 in the 42nd over. Opening batter Zeeshan Ashraf top-scored with 59-ball 93, laced with 13 fours and four sixes. Sharoon Siraj coming to bat at number six scored 67-ball 71, which included seven fours and one six. Wicketkeeper-batter Waqar Hussain scored 41 off 34, hitting seven fours.

Northern’s Zaman Khan grabbed three wickets for 44, while Aaqib Liaquat and Sadaqat Ali bagged two wickets each.

At Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Sindh defeated Central Punjab by two wickets. After being put into bat, Central Punjab were dismissed for 118 in the 34th over. Abdul Samad (46, 66b, four fours, one six) and Mohammad Irfan Khan (30, 47b, two fours) were the only batters who managed to get into double figures.

Sindh’s Arish Ali Khan picked three for 21 from nine overs. Asad Malik, Danish Aziz and Hasan Mohsin bagged two wickets each.

In reply, an unbeaten half-century from Saim Ayub helped Sindh chase down the target in the 30th over for the loss of eight wickets. The left-handed Saim scored 55 off 53, smashing eight fours.

Central Punjab’s Mohammad Irfan Jnr got four wickets for 25. Kamran Afzal and Mohammad Afzal grabbed two wickets each.

Scores in brief:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by six wickets at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Balochistan 285-3, 45 overs (Fahad Iqbal 105, Ali Waqas 100 not out, Haseebullah 41; Mohammad Imran 2-63)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 289-4, 38.2 overs (Aamer Azmat 168, Junaid Afridi 50; Mohammad Junaid 2-55)

Northern beat Southern Punjab by 38 runs at LCCA Ground, Lahore

Northern 311-8, 45 overs (Nasir Nawaz 102, Aqib Shah 51, Taimoor Sultan 46, Zaid Alam 45; Umar Khan 2-44, Mohammad Irfan 2-52)

Southern Punjab 273 all out, 41.1 overs (Zeeshan Ashraf 93, Sharoon Siraj 71, Waqar Hussain 41; Zaman Khan 3-44, Aaqib Liaquat 2-52, Sadaqat Ali 2-56)

Sindh beat Central Punjab by two wickets at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Central Punjab 118 all out, 33.4 overs (Abdul Samad 46, Mohammad Irfan Khan 30; Arish Ali Khan 3-21, Hasan Mohsin 2-15, Asad Malik 2-22, Danish Aziz 2-29)

Sindh 119-8, 29.1 overs (Saim Ayub 55 not out; Mohammad Irfan Jnr 4-25, Mohammad Afzal 2-13, Kamran Afzal 2-20).