Wednesday November 24, 2021
Quaid Trophy matches in Karachi from today

By Our Correspondent
November 24, 2021
LAHORE: Karachi will be under spotlight as the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 action begins on Wednesday (today).

Sindh play Balochistan at UBL Sports Complex; Punjab Derby will be staged at State Bank Stadium; and Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns at NBP Sports Complex.

UBL Sports Complex, State Bank Stadium and NBP Sports Complex will host the remaining 15 matches. The five-day final will be played at National Stadium.

The matches to be played at State Bank Stadium will be live-streamed on the board’s official YouTube channel.

Southern Punjab enter the Karachi-leg of this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as the table-toppers. They are 19 points clear of second-ranked Sindh. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are third with 50 points, while Central Punjab and Balochistan – locked at 49 points – are fourth and fifth. Bottom-placed Northern are two points below Balochistan.

Left-arm orthodox bowlers dominated the Punjab-leg of the event. Ali Usman, 28, is the leading wicket-taker with 28 scalps at 23.54. He has two five-wicket hauls and three four-fers. Sindh’s Mohammad Asghar has 20 wickets at 42.35. The 23-year-old has two four-fers. Central Punjab’s Zafar Gohar has 17 wickets at 43.18 and one four-fer.

Abid Ali, in Bangladesh for the two-Test series, has plundered 611 runs at a staggering 122.20 and leads the batting chart. He has smashed three centuries and one half-century.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sahibzada Farhan is five runs behind Abid as he has smashed 606 runs at 86.57. The 26-year-old has struck two centuries and four half-centuries.

Tayyab Tahir is third on the list with 533 runs at 76.14. He has made one double-century and four half-centuries.