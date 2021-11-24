Nacta session

The National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (Nacta) Outreach Branch hosted an awareness session on preventing violent extremism with Sindh Assemlby members at a hotel on Tuesday.

Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani attended the event as chief guest on behalf of the CM. He said Sindh was known as a land of Sufis. “We have a legacy of peaceful co-existence in a multicultural society since ages,” he added. — APP