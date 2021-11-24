 
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Karachi

Nacta session

By Our Correspondent
November 24, 2021
The National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (Nacta) Outreach Branch hosted an awareness session on preventing violent extremism with Sindh Assemlby members at a hotel on Tuesday.

Minister for Mines and Mineral Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani attended the event as chief guest on behalf of the CM. He said Sindh was known as a land of Sufis. “We have a legacy of peaceful co-existence in a multicultural society since ages,” he added. — APP