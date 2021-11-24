 
close
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

Man kills himself after shooting wife dead

By Our Correspondent
November 24, 2021
Man kills himself after shooting wife dead

A retired soldier of a paramilitary force allegedly committed suicide after shooting his wife dead at their house in SITE Area on Tuesday.

The bodies were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the man was identified as 40-year-old Roman and his wife as Sumera, 35. According to SITE Area SHO Zafar Ali Shah, the incident took place after a scuffle between the couple over a family dispute.