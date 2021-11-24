Governor to contact PM for launching Green Line in Karachi

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that he would contact Prime Minister Imran Khan in the next few days to get an appointment so that the premier visits Karachi for the inauguration of the Green Line bus service as the pioneering mass transit system of the city.

Ismail was talking to the media after inaugurating a three-day pharma and healthcare exhibition at the Karachi Expo Centre. Answering a query, he said the work to complete the Green Line bus service had entered its final stage.

“The Green Line bus service is like my dream project. It’s the responsibility of the Sindh government to build a mass transit system in Karachi, but the federal government is doing this job

instead.”

The governor said that in a day or two he would visit the site of the Green Line bus project, following which he would contact the PM to get an appointment for launching the mass transit service in the city.

He said the Ehsaas Health Insurance Card scheme had been providing the best treatment facilities to such destitute people in Pakistan who had earlier lacked the ability to purchase medicines. He also claimed that medicine prices in the country were the lowest in the entire region. He welcomed the newly notified code of ethics under which pharmaceutical companies could not extend any benefits to doctors for helping them sell their medicines.

Cooperative Market

The governor also visited the Cooperative Market of Saddar, along with lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He assured the affected traders and retailers that the government would make the best possible efforts for their rehabilitation after the November 14 fire. He said investigations were being conducted to ascertain its cause.

He advised the concerned traders to remain in touch with the Sindh government to get help for their rehabilitation. He said the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry should also take part in the relief efforts to help the aggrieved traders of the Cooperative Market.