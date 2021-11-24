Ex-MNA Afridi asks Sindh govt to ensure justice for Mawach Goth victims

Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan Party chief Shahjee Gul Afridi has demanded of the Sindh government to ensure justice for 13 people who lost their lives in the grenade attack carried out in Karachi on Independence Day.

He was speaking to a condolence gathering held in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony to offer condolences and express sympathies with the relatives of the victims. The victims were all relatives and belonged to ANP leader Farman Ali and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Mairaj Muhammad Khan, who lost six women and seven children of their family in the attack on a mini-truck in Mawach Goth on August 14.

Afridi, a former MNA, said that the incident must be investigated on a priority basis and the perpetrators of the incident should be brought to justice. ANP district president Kachkol Khan, political activists Sakhi Afridi and Shafi Turangzai and other leaders were also present on the occasion.