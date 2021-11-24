SECP amends corporate regulations

ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday introduced amendments to address issues faced by the corporate sector, particularly startups and small companies, in raising equity through conventional modes.

The change aims to facilitate companies in maintaining an optimal capital structure considering their own financial needs and also demands of their shareholders.

Key changes include permission to convert one class of shares into another class, issuance of shares with differential rights without approval of the SECP, and specification of mechanism for valuation of non-cash assets.

As per the law, companies can have more than one kind of shares conferring varying rights of dividend, voting and participation depending upon needs of its capital providers.

The commission has also abolished the requirement of prior approval. Such a measure, according to the SECP, will considerably help reduce administrative burden, contributing towards growth of fast-paced corporate world by removing a layer of regulatory approval.

Another vital amendment is to permit conversion of one class or kind of shares into another class or kind e.g. ordinary into preference shares.

Currently, the regulations only allow conversion of preference shares into ordinary shares while no mechanism is provided for other classes of shares.

After the amendment, the consulting engineers registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and QCR rated chartered accountant firms will be eligible to conduct valuation for purposes of the act.