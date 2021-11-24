Rupee closes higher

KARACHI: The rupee extended gains for the second straight session on Tuesday helped by a reduced dollar demand from importers and positive sentiment amid revival of IMF's $6 billion Extended Fund Facility, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 174.30 to the dollar in the interbank market, compared with Monday’s close of 174.77. It appreciated by 0.27 percent during the session.

However, the rupee in the open market lost 10 paisas to end at 177 per dollar.

“We saw some slowdown in the demand for the US currency from importers and the corporates, while the exporters sold dollars, which helped improve supplies in the market,” said a currency dealer.

“The prevalence of the positive sentiment also buoyed the currency,” he added.

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement to resume a bailout package. The IMF Executive Board will consider the approval of the next tranche of $1 billion subject to the implementation of agreed prior actions.

Analysts said the revival of the IMF programme will pave the way for Pakistan securing loans from other bilateral and multilateral agencies, which bodes well for the country’s foreign exchange reserves and currency outlook.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan saw pressure falling from $20 billion in August to $17 billion as of November 12. Similarly, the rupee has depreciated by 11 percent against the dollar since July 2021.