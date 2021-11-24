Death trap

In the absence of good public transport, people were forced to resort to motorbikes to commute. In the first quarter of this fiscal year, Pakistan made a record sale of 805,408 units. And in 2019, it was the fifth largest consumer of motorcycles.

However, these motorcycles, in the times of growing population, create confused traffic and lead to countless accidents. If there were public buses, the traffic would not be so tangled. There is no separate section on roads for motorcycles. If there are any, motorcyclists do not care to stick to them. The authorities concerned should improve the state of public transport in the country so that people do not have to purchase motorcycles, which are considerably riskier.

Saddam and Babar Solangi

Radhan