Secrets to a long life

According to the World Bank, the average life expectancy of Pakistanis is around 65 years, while that of Europeans is around 80 years. There are several reasons for this discrepancy. First, a number of people in Pakistan are suffering from mental health issues, such as depression. This depression is usually a result of unemployment. Shockingly, most people who commit suicide are usually between the ages of 15 and 35. Second, Pakistan’s environment is dangerously polluted, which fosters different deleterious diseases that can prove fatal.
It is imperative that we keep our environment clean and that the government ensures that it creates jobs for the unemployed.
Waseem Ahmed
Hub
