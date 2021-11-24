Waiting in vain

One often hears the much-touted phrases of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ that were promised to people during the incumbent prime minister’s election campaign. But the question is: when? When will we get this Naya Pakistan? Or become the new Riyasat-e-Madina? When will inflation be eradicated? When will PhD and MA degree holders get jobs?

Many people are committing suicides due to mounting debts and no way out of them. They don't have sufficient money to feed their children. Countless educated people are facing unemployment. One is compelled to think that these promises were merely lip service which every leader makes in a bid to be selected for a crucial seat. If the situation remains the same any longer, even more people will suffer. For most, there is no ‘Naya Pakistan’. It is the duty of the government to take care of all and to help them out of the destitution and desperation they are in.

Asif Jameel

Awaran