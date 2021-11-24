This is to draw the attention of the authorities of NADRA to a glaring mistake in my data. A few years ago, I came to know through the SMS facility of the authority that three strangers had been added to my family tree. I contacted the NADRA head office immediately and after a hectic process, the unknown names were removed.

However, two of those names have once again been added to my family. I have informed the authority of the negligence on its part – but to no avail. NADRA should address the issue at the earliest.

Waheed ul Haque

Larkana