This is to draw the attention of the authorities of NADRA to a glaring mistake in my data. A few years ago, I came to know through the SMS facility of the authority that three strangers had been added to my family tree. I contacted the NADRA head office immediately and after a hectic process, the unknown names were removed.
However, two of those names have once again been added to my family. I have informed the authority of the negligence on its part – but to no avail. NADRA should address the issue at the earliest.
Waheed ul Haque
Larkana
In Pakistan, the Covid-19 crisis has exposed the poor standards of private schools. It has revealed that children are...
In the absence of good public transport, people were forced to resort to motorbikes to commute. In the first quarter...
According to the World Bank, the average life expectancy of Pakistanis is around 65 years, while that of Europeans is...
As the world marked November 20 as International Day of Children, an 11-year-old boy from Khairpur was sexually abused...
One often hears the much-touted phrases of ‘Naya Pakistan’ and ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ that were promised to people...
For decades now, tobacco companies have been raising a hue and cry to prevent the illegal trade of cigarettes....