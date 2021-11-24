Raising standards

The current educational system of the country has failed miserably. The biggest reason for this failure seems to be the lack of seriousness of stakeholders. The government hardly pays any heed to educational reforms. A number of schools across the country are not functioning at all – especially those in rural areas. There is dearth of infrastructure such as buildings, furniture, water, and electricity. Then many schools that are functional have no teachers, or have ghost teachers.

Improving the standard of education is crucial and should be the government’s topmost priority. Apart from providing basic facilities, the government should work to enhance teachers’ skills and capabilities. The student-to-teacher ratio should also be improved, and teachers should have better salary packages, so they are not overburdened. The Covid-19 pandemic has already resulted in a loss to students, so the government should work to implement these reforms on an urgent basis.

Lareb Aman Abro

Larkana