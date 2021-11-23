India arrests prominent Kashmir rights activist

SRINAGAR: India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency on Monday arrested a prominent human rights activist from the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) during a raid at his home and office, his wife said. Personnel from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Khurram Parvez in the main city of Srinagar, his wife Samina told AFP. They also confiscated Parvez’s mobile phone, laptop and some books, along with her cell phone. "They said it’s a case of ‘terror funding’," she said. Parvez, 42, is the programme coordinator for a widely respected rights group in the disputed territory, the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), and chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD).