Sindh energy minister slams Centre over expensive LNG deal

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Monday claimed that the federal government delayed in buying liquefied natural gas which forced it to strike the most expensive contract in the history of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the federal ministers were lying to the nation about the purchase of LNG, adding that the cheap LNG was available in March and April but government delayed the tenders and bought a LNG cargo at the highest-ever price of $30.6 per Million British Thermal Units (mmbtu) during the current month to avert the looming gas crisis in the winter.

He claimed that in addition to expensive LNG deals, foreign companies were also canceling orders from Pakistan. Sindh energy minister said since the federal government came into power, the country has been suffering from severe energy crisis.

He added that the federal ministers were giving justification to cover up their incompetence and failures, adding that suspension of gas supply to private power companies would lead to electricity crisis.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that in the history of the country, the nation had never faced as many crises as it was facing during the PTI regime. He termed the proposed hike in the electricity prices as hostile to the people. “NEPRA should immediately freeze the price of electricity, the decision to increase the price would be a cruel move,” asserted Sindh Minister.