PM urges fortifying Pak-US engagement for peace, stability in Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday emphasised that Pakistan and the US needed to deepen engagement to promote peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan, keeping in view the evolving situation in the neighbouring country.

He particularly underscored that there was an urgent need to financially assist the Afghan people as part of the effort to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. He observed this during a meeting with the chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC), Congressman Gregory Meeks, who called on him here. He was accompanied by chairman of the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, Congressman Ami Bera.

The PM warmly welcomed both Congressmen’s visit to Pakistan and hoped that it would not only lead to further deepening of Pak-US relations but also be instrumental in strengthening ties between parliaments of the two countries. The PM expressed the hope that more high-level exchanges, at all levels including the US administration, would take place between both countries reinforcing their ties.

He also hoped that ways and means would be found to address the liquidity issue and enable banking channels to help Afghanistan sustain its immediate economic burden and challenges. Both sides maintained that Pakistan and the United States should work to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relationship as well as cooperation in health, security, counterterrorism, and combating climate change.