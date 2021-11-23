Blind Dolphin rescued from Faiz Ganj Canal

SUKKUR: A Blind Dolphin, one of the endangered species, was rescued on Monday from the Faiz Ganj Canal in Khairpur where she was stranded. Sindh Wildlife Department said the Blind Dolphin was rescued from the Faiz Ganj Canal in Khairpur and later released into the Indus. The officials said the Blind Dolphin reached the Faiz Ganj Canal from Indus River, and was rescued afteer the locals informed the officials. Earlier, the people had mistakenly killed a Blind Dolphin a few days ago. The Indus Dolphin has been marked an endangered species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.