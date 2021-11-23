100,000 sugar bags for Pindi dealers, marts

Rawalpindi: The district administration provided more than 100,000 bags of sugar to all the dealers, marts, cash & carry stores in Rawalpindi district on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali.

According to a district administration spokesman, sugar stocks were enough to meet demand of the commodity in all tehsils of the district until Dec 5. He said, no one would be allowed to sell sugar at exorbitant rates.

He informed that the DC had directed all the price control magistrates to ensure availability of sugar at Rs90 per kg to the public and take stern action against the shopkeepers found involved in profiteering. The spokesman said citizens could lodge complaints about profiteering at phone numbers 051-9259268 and 051-9292529. He informed that the Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah conducted nearly 18,000 inspections during last week in four districts of the division to check prices of daily use items. The strict action in accordance with the law was taken against hoarders and profiteers, he said and informed that due to solid steps taken by the authorities concerned, now the rates of sugar were stable in the division and artificial price hike had been controlled.

The spokesman informed that imported sugar was also being sold in 33 'Sahulat Bazaars' in Rawalpindi division. So far, over 909 metric tons sugar had been sold in these bazaars while the administration was also ensuring supply of wheat flour at official rate of Rs1,100 per 20 kg bag. The price control teams also imposed fines amounting to Rs1.3 million and 20 FIRs were lodged against the rules violators during last week, he added. He said that ‘Chakki Ata’ was also being supplied at rates fixed by the authorities concerned.