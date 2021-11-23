Chiniot mining case: Court seeks reply from NAB by Dec 2

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday again sought a reply from the NAB by December 2 on acquittal applications moved by the accused in the Chiniot mining case.

The NAB had filed a reference against former Punjab minister for Mines and Minerals Sibtain Khan along with eight other accused for illegally granting a multi-billion contract to the M/s Earth Resource (Pvt) Ltd (ERPL) with alleged abetment and connivance of the management of the Punjab Mineral Development Corporation regarding leasing rights of iron ore deposits located in Rajoa and Chiniot areas. According to the reference details, the NAB Lahore’s Combined Investigation Team (CIT) had launched a probe into the alleged lopsided agreement after being referred from the Lahore High Court that the mining agreement between M/s ERPL and PUNJMIN’s management for mining of huge iron ore deposits comprising 500 metric tonnes located in Rajoa and Chiniot areas of Punjab.

The inquiry was authorised against ERPL CEO Arshad Waheed and the PUNJMIN management which later revealed that Sibtain Khan in abetment with PUNJMIN officers allegedly with mala fide intentions permitted an illegal joint venture agreement between PUNJMIN and M/s ERPL in July 2007, knowing the fact that M/s ERPL had no past experience in mining. Moreover, the agreement was executed without administering any open competitive bidding process against the public policy and national interest. Furthermore, the PUNJMIN agreed to awarding the mining contract worth billions of rupees with simply 20 per cent gaining partnership to M/s ERPL having merely Rs 2.5 million surety.

During the course of the ongoing inquiry, the NAB Lahore arrested prime accused Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 while co-accused namely former Mines and Minerals secretary Imtiaz Ahmed Cheema, former Operations and Planning (O&P) General Manger Muhammad Aslam and former Punjab Mines Chief Inspector Abdul Sattar were also nabbed.

Whereas the remaining three co-accused namely Planning & Development (P&D) Punjab’s former Chairman Salman Ghani, legal adviser PUNJMIN/ex-director of ERPL Muhammad Shahid and PUNJMIN Managing Director Rao Manzar Hayat were arrested during the investigation process. Later, Rao Manzar Hayat turned approver against the alleged chief culprits of the scam.