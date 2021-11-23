Petition against PM, CM dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for not fulfilling promises made before the elections.
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi took up the petition as an “objection case” and dismissed it as not maintainable. Sustaining the office objection to the petition, the judge also warned the petitioner of imposing a fine for filing a frivolous petition.
Petitioner Sheikh Muzaffar contended in his petition that the prime minister and his team have not honoured the promises they made to the nation during the election campaign. He said the respondents also miserably failed to control inflation in the country, especially in Punjab. He asked the court to declare the respondent disqualified and order fresh elections in the country.
