Nacta wants awareness session for Sindh MPs

KARACHI:National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) wants to brief the Members of Sindh Assembly and Sindh government officers on Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) in the province.

Muhammad Shahzad, Director (Outreach) of Nacta, asked the Sindh Home Secretary to nominate two senior officers one from Sindh Home department and other from Sindh Prison department, well versed on the subject for participation in this awareness session.

According to Nacta, the Authority arranges regular awareness sessions and workshops on counter terrorism and extremism to engage the stakeholders, decision makers and community to create awareness about the dynamics of extremism and countering it by promoting tolerance and pluralism.

It said the Nacta held its first awareness session with the members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and its government departments on Preventing Violent Extremism in July, 2021 and the next session has been scheduled with the members of Sindh Assembly and Sindh government officers on November 23, 2021 in Karachi. The session is designed to provide solutions for violent extremism in Pakistan especially in Sindh province.